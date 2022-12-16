December 16, 2022 - The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport has announced the winners of its eighth annual “Home for the Holidays” contest held in partnership with WTOC and the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
The contest was held to send five active-duty service members home to spend the holidays with their families, including:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.