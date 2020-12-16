December 16, 2020 - ForSight Unique Eye Care & Eye Wear is celebrating the end of 2020 on New Years Eve with a safe, socially-distanced fundraiser that will benefit the Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision.
Dr. Erika Morrow, M.S., O.D. invites the community to join ForSight on Dec. 31, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. outside in the open space at 350 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The event will feature an open bar, small treats, popsicles, and many raffle prizes. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the door or by making a donation online at https://savannahcblv.org/donate/ ($10/ticket or $100 for 14). Winner does not have to be present to win. Social distancing guidelines and safety precautions will be followed.
“This year has not been ideal for businesses and organizations, and as a business owner I know how important it is to support one another,” said Dr. Morrow. “This organization is special to my heart as it provides programs and services that help those who are vision impaired or blind.”
The Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision serves 29 counties throughout southeast Coastal Georgia and provides services for more than 475 visually impaired people each year.
