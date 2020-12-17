December 17, 2020 - Dewitt Tilton Group recently donated $1,000 and helped assemble family food packages during the holiday season. This is the second consecutive year Dewitt Tilton Group has supported the Backpacks of Love program.
Dec. 17 - Dewitt Tilton Group Supports Richmond Hill’s Backpacks of Love Program to Fight Hunger
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
“We are fortunate and so grateful for our success in Richmond Hill, and we want to support our community in a truly meaningful way. Fighting hunger is one way we can give back,” said co-principal Chris Tilton. “Backpacks of Love is a wonderful program, not only feeding children during the holidays but throughout the school year. This effort is truly inspiring,” he added.
Founded in 2013, Backpacks of Love sends needy and potentially hungry schoolchildren of Bryan County home with bags of nourishing food each Friday and before extended school breaks. A partnership between United Way of the Coastal Empire and the New Beginnings Community Church provides funding to access food from Second Harvest Food Bank. Individual and business donations from companies like Dewitt Tilton Group supplement the effort.
Melodie Lane, director of Backpacks of Love, welcomes the support. “We appreciate the generosity of companies like Dewitt Tilton Group, especially during this time of year,” she said.
Lane worked with Dewitt Tilton Group staff members before the holidays to pack boxes with ham, turkey, yams, mac and cheese, canned vegetables and other shelf-stable items. These seasonal packages are in addition to the food assistance offered year-round.
For more information on the program, visit richmondhill.church/backpacks.
