December 17, 2020 - Mountainfilm on Tour - Savannah, a nonprofit organization working in partnership with Mountainfilm in Telluride, Colorado, will host the Mountainfilm on Tour – Savannah 2021 Festival from Friday, Jan. 22 at noon through Monday, Jan. 25 at noon. The 2021 event will feature a virtual screening of a feature film as well as documentary short films program and a special family program.
“We welcome everyone to enjoy a curated selection of incredible films that inspire all of us to create a better world,” said Leslie Carey, director of Mountainfilm on Tour – Savannah. “The 2021 Mountainfilm on Tour – Savannah virtual playlist offers exactly what we need to get through this challenging time: hope, inspiration, purpose, laughter and a sense of community.”
The main feature documentary, Public Trust, includes a Q&A with director David Byars and journalist Hal Herring, who is featured in the film. The winner of the 2020 Mountainfilm Audience Choice Award, Public Trust explores the fact that U.S. public lands are a uniquely American experiment that welcomes everyone — including hikers, campers, hunters, sightseers, anglers and ranchers — to its 640 million acres. However, these national treasures and traditional homes of native people are currently under threat. Public Trust follows acclaimed outdoor journalist Hal Herring as he explores America’s public lands at a critical crossroads.
The Adventure Shorts Program includes a wide range of thought-provoking, inspirational films including:
The Family Program includes a curated collection of kid-friendly content, including:
“Thanks to Mountainfilm’s vision and leadership, our 2021 line-up covers a broad range of topics, from polar exploration, ultra-running and slacklining to black bears, honeybees and chess,” said Carey. “We can’t wait to share this thoughtful selection of films with audiences across the Savannah area and beyond.”
All Mountainfilm on Tour – Savannah 2021 virtual film programs will be available on-demand from January 22-25, 2021.
Tickets for the Public Trust and Adventure Shorts program are $20 per individual and $35 per family. Tickets for the Family Program are $10 per individual and $15 per family.
Tickets are currently available at mountainfilmsav.org.
