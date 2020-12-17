December 17, 2020 - Roly Poly of Savannah owner and operator Tim Feathers announced that the promotion he created as part of this year's United Way of the Coastal Empire’s Always United Challenge will be continued throughout the entire 2021 year. The restaurant’s "United Way Wednesday" campaign donates $1 from every order placed on Wednesdays.
“I know the needs of our community do not stop when the official campaign ends, so I am choosing to give year-round,” said Feathers. “I could not write one big check, but I can give a little every week based on sales.”
Chief Terry Enoch, United Way of the Coastal Empire’s 2020 Campaign Chair, expressed his appreciation for the Roly Poly announcement and hopes more businesses will choose to support the community through United Way with their own unique promotions.
“The Always United Challenge is a great way to support the community and promote your products and services,” Chief Enoch said. “Throughout the campaign, I often said some can do a little and some can do a lot, but every dollar makes a difference. That is so true, and it is true all year long, not just during our annual campaign in the fall.”
Feathers added, “It’s important to give back, and I choose to do that through United Way because I know the investment is used responsibly and strategically to make the most powerful difference in the community I love.”
To learn more about United Way of the Coastal Empire, visit www.uwce.org.
