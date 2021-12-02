December 2, 2021 - Shelter From The Rain (SFTR) will hold their 5th Annual Christmas Show at the Savannah Theatre located at 222 Bull Street, Savannah, GA 31401 on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at 7 p.m. SFTR is a 501c3 non-profit that has been empowering single moms in Savannah for over a decade.
This annual holiday fundraiser brings awareness to the needs of single moms and raises needed funds to support the organization’s services and programs. Shelter From the Rain offers single mothers baby supplies through our diaper bank, household items, mentorship, a support group, virtual tutoring services for the children of single mothers, virtual mental health counseling, and job search assistance. During the pandemic, many of these services have been free and open to all single mothers in Chatham County.
“This holiday event is so important to our organization. It is our biggest annual fundraiser and ensures that we have the funding that we need to support single moms for both the holidays and upcoming year. It means so much to us to have the support of The Savannah Theatre as we prepare to expand our services in 2022. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that single moms need us more than ever before,” ssays Jennifer T. Graham, Executive Director of Shelter From the Rain.
With over 200 years of phenomenal, live performances in downtown Savannah, the Savannah Theatre is a wonderful community partner for this very special event. “We are so excited to once again be involved with Shelter from the Rain and their fundraiser,” said Mike Zaller, Savannah Theatre partner and performer. “This is the fifth year that they’ve had the fundraiser at the theater, but this will be the first year that the Savannah Theatre performers are going to be giving entertainment at the event, so we are excited about that. There’s going to be a little taste of our Christmas show added.”
For more sponsorship and ticket info, visit Eventbrite or www.shelterfromtherain.com/christmas-tradition.
Single mothers, single fathers and refugee families can attend at no cost by completing this RSVP form located at www.shelterfromtherain.com/rsvp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.