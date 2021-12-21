December 21, 2021 - The Salvation Army of Savannah (TSA)’s local donors ensured that this non-profit organization could distribute holiday food and gift packages to thousands of people in need in our community. This annual tradition of distributing food and gifts to any registered individual or family needing a little extra help took place over two days at TSA’s Community Center on Bee Road. This year TSA received a very large number of applications for people to come to Bee Road at an appointed time to collect their holiday packages.
The generosity and loyalty of Savannah donors to the Salvation Army means that thousands of Savannah’s residents will not go hungry or without gifts this festive season. Many volunteers and representatives from The Salvation Army spend days preparing the food and gifts and distributing these holiday packages to community members who came to the Community Center on Dec. 16 and 17, 2021.
“Savannah has come through once again,” says Major Paul Egan of TSA. “The Salvation Army is not a political organization. In these times of heightened sensitivity, we are aware that we clearly need to focus only on giving aid wherever and whenever it is needed; whatever the race, age, gender, sexual orientation or religious beliefs of those in need. We remain thankful to our loyal donors whose generosity enables us to meet the increasing needs in our community. Without their ongoing support, TSA could not provide desperately needed food and lodging to people in need not just at Christmas but all year round”.
Every donation to TSA provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within the greater Savannah community. Donations are also welcomed throughout the year via the organization’s website at www.salvationarmygeorgia.org/savannah/ or by calling 912-651-7420.
