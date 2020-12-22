December 22, 2020 - SD Gunner Fund raises funds throughout the year to help local families in need. Each year, the nonprofit partners with a local pediatric facility to help cover medical bills for families in need. The goal is to pay the debts in full with hope that families can spend time with their children this holiday season without the stress and worry of an unpaid bill or going without much needed services.
SD Gunner Fund received a request from Chatterbox Pediatric Therapy, a local pediatric therapy clinic with locations in Richmond Hill and Pooler, for 10 families in need of assistance this Holiday season. Their therapy costs totaling more than $8,500.00.
“Thanks to the Teresa Cowart Team and the Pooler Chamber of Commerce Hearts for Heroes Gala, we were able to not only help Chatterbox Pediatric Therapy, but also pay off 100% of their request,” said Britnee Kinard, founder of SD Gunner Fund. “2020 has been hard for so many families and businesses. When a child needs therapy, it is crucial that they receive that therapy as soon as possible. Today, thanks to our donors and supporters, we are able to ensure that those 10 families will not go without the much-needed therapy for their children. Today was truly a Holiday blessing.”
SD Gunner Fund is a 501c3 organization devoted to helping veterans, first responders and exceptional children. To learn more about SD Gunner Fund or to donate, visit their site at www.sdgunner.org or on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/sdgunnerfund.
(0) comments
