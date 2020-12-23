December 23, 2020 - Buy Local Savannah recently donated new toys to assist two local nonprofit organizations this holiday season: Gilliard and Company and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire.
The new toys were generously donated by Buy Local Savannah members this holiday season as a way to give back to these 501(c)(3) organizations, which are also Buy Local members.
"Our organization would be nothing if it were not for the amazing and generous local businesses that make up our membership. This year these businesses showed up in a big way with a toy drive to meet the needs of two of our local nonprofits: the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire and Gilliard and Company. We were able to distribute over 100 toys to the children served by these organizations. Buy Local is proud to be able give back to those that give so much,” said Courtney Rawlins, President of Buy Local Savannah.
