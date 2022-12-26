December 26, 2022 - Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity announced that its inaugural “Home for the Holidays” Gala raised more than $112,000, thanks to friends, family, fans, and supporters.

Taking place earlier this month at the Marriott Savannah Riverfront, the holiday gala served as this year’s largest fundraiser for the local nonprofit. Guests enjoyed dinner, drinks, live and silent auctions, dancing and much more.

