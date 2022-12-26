December 26, 2022 - Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity announced that its inaugural “Home for the Holidays” Gala raised more than $112,000, thanks to friends, family, fans, and supporters.
Taking place earlier this month at the Marriott Savannah Riverfront, the holiday gala served as this year’s largest fundraiser for the local nonprofit. Guests enjoyed dinner, drinks, live and silent auctions, dancing and much more.
“The Savannah community has rallied to create an unforgettable evening,” said Habitat CEO Zerik Samples. “We not only surpassed our fundraising goal, but are continuing to receive donations from gracious supporters. I am excited to have hosted an event that resonated so soundly with both donors and volunteers, while simultaneously creating new advocates!” Donations towards the evening are gratefully appreciated and can still be submitted through Habitat’s donation page.
