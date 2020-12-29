December 29, 2020 - The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless (CSAH) announced that it has received a $5,000 grant from Truist Financial Corporation for the Tiny House Project. The funds will go directly to support the construction costs of Phase 2 of the community.
“We are honored to have Truist’s financial support for the Tiny House Project,” said Cindy Kelley, Executive Director of CSAH. “Their generous gift will help make it possible for 24 more homeless veterans to have permanent homes that they can afford. The pandemic continues to put additional stress on our community’s meager supply of affordable housing, so we are especially thankful for their assistance during this time.”
Phase 1 of the Tiny House Project community, called the Cove at Dundee, is currently home to 23 veterans. Residents pay $240 per month including utilities. Phase 2 will provide 24 more fully furnished homes for homeless veterans and a second clubhouse for laundry, community meetings, and access to classes and supportive services provided by CSAH staff and community partners. CSAH anticipates that Phase 2 will be completed in 2021.
The Tiny House Project is based on the evidence-based Housing First approach which is the single most effective way to end homelessness. Decades of national research show that permanent Housing First communities not only improve housing and economic stability for individuals, they also save communities an average of $4700 per person, per year, even after accounting for the costs of providing housing. CSAH estimates the Tiny House Project will reduce local taxpayer costs by more than $200,000 each year once all 47 homes are built and occupied.
“Working with the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless to provide safe housing for homeless veterans aligns directly with Truist’s purpose of inspiring and building better lives and communities,” said Patton Dugas, Market President for SunTrust now Truist. “We have a passion and long history of supporting our veterans, military, and military families and we are proud to continue those efforts with the Tiny House Project.”
