December 3, 2020 - Deep Center has debuted the publication of its 2020 policy brief Building a Restorative Community: Recommendations for City, County, State, School Board, Law Enforcement, and Beyond, 10 policy recommendations for a more just and equitable community. Building a Restorative Community pushes for the declaration of the City of Savannah and Chatham County as a “Restorative Community,” which consists of the investment in three interwoven categories as root causes for how people can thrive: meaningful juvenile and criminal justice reform, a bold investment in the social safety net and immediate mental healthcare and access.
“Building a Restorative Community is a call for our city and county to join together in declaring our community a ‘Restorative Community’ and implementing reformative and transformative policies,” said Coco Papy, Director of Development and Communications. “We ground this new kind of thinking in an insistence on equity and justice and a recognition of historical harms and much-needed repairs through policy decisions and legislative action.”
Deep Center’s 2020 Policy brief Building a Restorative Community: Recommendations for City, County, State, School Board, Law Enforcement, and Beyond, which includes 10 recommendations for a more just and equitable community, is also the partner publication to Savannah: A Tale of Two Cities. Two Stories, One (Educational) Outcome, an anthology centered on the school-to-prison pipeline and a curated selection of new solicited writing and artwork from Savannah’s youth.
“Because we trust our young people, these are the stories that inspired Deep Center’s 2020 policy brief,” said Ariel Felton, Teaching Artist and Publications Manager.
Building a Restorative Community: Recommendations for City, County, State, School Board, Law Enforcement, and Beyond is now digitally available on Deep Center’s website, and free physical copies are available on request. To read the brief in full, visit: https://tinyurl.com/yxlgc33y.
