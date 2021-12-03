December 3, 2021 - Greenbriar Children’s Center, a non-profit in Savannah celebrating over 72 years providing services to children and families, will hold the inaugural Eat, Drink & Be Giving event on Thursday evening, Dec. 9, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at a beautifully decorated private home on East Victory Drive. The evening will feature live Christmas music, holiday cocktails, canapes and appetizers provided by Savannah Culinary Retreat and a live auction with unique and beautiful items perfect for holiday gifting.
“We are very excited for this event this year, as it is being held in a beautiful home provided by a generous donor”, said Gena P. Taylor, Executive Director of Greenbriar. “Being in a home emphasizes the importance of our work: ensuring that every child and family we serve can thrive in a safe and nurturing environment.”
For this holiday event, Greenbriar is partnering with DUETkids.org, a local Savannah non-profit that seeks to bring music education and programs to children from low income families in Savannah.
“We are pleased to partner with DUETkids.org not just on this fundraiser, but on music programs that will bring music education to the children in our emergency shelter “, added Miss Taylor. “It is critical that we come together as a community of helpers to support children in need.”
Tickets for this holiday event are available at www.eventbrite.com.
