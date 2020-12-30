December 30, 2020 - Center Parc Credit Union recently announced their support as speaker sponsor of the 2020-2021 Enmarket Encourage Health Education Series Live, scheduled for Jan. 7. The program will stream live at 1 p.m. on Healthy Savannah’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/healthysav/) and will be streamed on Enmarket’s Facebook page. The program will be rebroadcast at a later date on the City of Savannah’s Government Channel and on SavannahNow.com/podcasts.
The series pivoted from a lunchtime lecture to a live online stream in 2020 to continue to provide wellness information and promote better health and quality of life for those in the Savannah area. It is now in its seventh year.
On this second installment of the 2020-21 series, Armand Turner, physical activity program manager for Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia, will outline strategies for creating walk- and bike-friendly routes to everyday destinations in the Savannah area.
“Our mission is to go beyond helping our members achieve financial success,” said Donna Williams, community development liaison for Center Parc Credit Union. ”Center Parc Credit Union is committed to supporting community efforts that promote well-being, encourage physical activity and increase knowledge about healthy resources.”
For additional information and to RSVP to receive watch reminders for the Enmarket Encourage Health Education program live, visit www.healthysavannah.org/encouragehealthlive.
