December 30, 2020 - Xcel Strategies, a mentoring network helping young men develop life and career skills, cut the ribbon on the latest of three teaching trailers now available in Savannah. The mobile HVAC, electrical and plumbing trailer has multiple workstations where users can perform real-world tasks. It joins the construction and automobile repair trailers which launched earlier this year.
“To see this great idea take off as it has is just wonderful. We are so proud to be a part of this endeavor, from supporting the trailer funding to the long-term investment of teaching young people about plumbing,” said Sherry Daniel, owner and CEO of Roto-Rooter Plumbers of Savannah. "Eventually, we'd love to build a plumbing-only trailer for a more intensive plumbing experience and further support this initiative."
Workshop classes with Roto-Rooter master plumbers will be a part of Xcel’s programming strategy. "I'm looking forward to being dispatched to schools and neighborhoods," said Kyle Hagemes, Master Plumber and Operations Manager of Roto-Rooter Plumbers of Savannah. "I was lucky with how I was introduced to the trade and how I immediately fell in love with it. The more young people we engage with, the better the chances are that they will also fall in love with plumbing."
Roto-Rooter is one of seven sponsors of the HVAC, electrical and plumbing trailer. Other sponsors include Sandpiper Supply, Bolton Air, Eight Create, Stanley Black and Decker, the Kiwanis Club of Skidaway and OECI Ocean Electrical Contracting, Inc. (OECI).
Xcel Strategies is a mentoring network founded in Savannah in 2012 to help at-risk young men between 15 and 25 years old. With the mission “to fuel young men with purpose,” Xcel offers training in life skills; career advising from partners in business, schools and churches; and job placement via apprenticeships, internships and full-time employment.
“We couldn’t be happier about our third trailer heading out to offer this opportunity to learn a skilled trade,” said Xcel Strategies founder Jay Thompson. Despite the pandemic, Xcel has made great strides in 2020, spreading the message on trade careers, which pay well and are in high demand. For more information, visit https://xceltoday.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.