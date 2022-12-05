December 5, 2022 - Savannah Speech and Hearing Center has been awarded grants from The Savannah Community Foundation to use within Sound Start and from The Savannah Community Foundation’s Emerging Leaders Community Fund to use within the Speech-Language Pathology program to purchase current assessment materials to enable successful speech therapy for all ages. 

Sound Start’s mission is to teach children who are deaf or hard of hearing to listen, speak and understand spoken language so they may be successful in a mainstream educational setting. With improvements in the technology of digital hearing aids and cochlear implants, deaf children now have access to speech as never before. To use this technology to its greatest potential, early intervention is critical to ensure success. Sound Start is the only program of its kind in our coastal region.

