December 6, 2022 - Greenbriar Children’s Center will once again celebrate the holiday season and raise essential funding by helping busy shoppers with their wrapping needs at the annual Gift Wrap Center.
The Gift Wrap Center will be hosting its opening ceremonies at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 at Oglethorpe Mall, 7804 Abercorn St. in a storefront that previously housed Hollister Co., off the Macy’s Court area. The Gift Wrap Center is manned by Greenbriar volunteers and will be open every day beginning at 1 p.m. and run through Christmas Eve. This annual fundraiser helps support the organization’s mission to provide affordable and accredited early learning programs for children under the age of 5, FREE family counseling and support services, and the essential operation of an emergency shelter for abused, abandoned and neglected children ages 11-18. This shelter is one of only two such shelters for children in the entire Coastal Empire.
