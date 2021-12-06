December 6, 2021 - Throughout the month of November, Savannah Classical Academy (SCA) students collected canned food for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia Food Bank. SCA accumulated 2,723 pounds of food, which equates to 2,269 meals for families in need. SCA’s donation is the largest amount of food collected by any school in Savannah this year.
“We are so proud of our students for their dedication in leading this food drive for our local Second Harvest Food Bank,” said Barry Lollis, CEO of SCA. “Ms. Pando’s third grade class deserves special recognition for collecting the largest amount of food items.”
According to studies from the Georgia Department of Education and Feeding America, 175,540 residents in Coastal Georgia, including more than 45,090 children, are at-risk for hunger. Last year, Second Harvest food bank provided more than 19.8 million meals (more than 25.5 million pounds of food) to hungry people in our area.
Established in 1981 in Savannah Georgia, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is a locally inspired, volunteer driven nonprofit food bank and community partnering organization. Second Harvest serves as the food safety net for tens of thousands of children, senior citizens, low-income families, and people with disabilities who are at risk for hunger throughout Southern Georgia.
For more information about Savannah Classical Academy, visit www.savannahclassicalacademy.org.
