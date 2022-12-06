Livingoods.jpg

December 6, 2022 - In November, the YMCA of Coastal Georgia’s A Place to Dream program made delivery of 23 beds for children without their own dedicated place to sleep. With a delivery scheduled for this month, the Y has a goal of delivering at least 250 beds by the end of 2022. 

Every night, many Coastal Georgia children sleep on floors, couches, chairs or in shared beds with siblings or other family members. Many of these children are not getting the recommended amount of sleep per night, putting them at risk for cognitive and developmental delays. According to GEEARS (Georgia Early Education Alliance for Ready Students), the most rapid period of brain development happens between birth and age 8, where sleep is most essential to this growth.  

