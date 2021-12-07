December 7, 2021 - Combat Boots 2 The Boardroom (CB2TB) raised $30,000 from the second annual Gala and Auction held at the Richmond Hill City Center on Nov. 20. This event was supported by The Growth Coach of the Coastal Empire as the title “Colonel” sponsor, along with Dixon & Lasseter as “Major” sponsor, and American Veteran Properties as “Captain” sponsor. CB2TB hosted 150 guests to raise funds through donations, auction items, and ticket sales.
The event kicked off at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour that allowed guests the opportunity to bid on silent auction items and peruse booths featuring local vendors such as Bonna Bella Candles, Coopers Custom, LLC., Chick-Fil-A, the Savannah Police Department, Penny for your Thoughts and Lesley Francis PR. It concluded with a live and silent auction with items donated from artist Paul Downs, Gigi’s Boutique, Megan Myrick Photography, Bass Pro Shops, Staybridge Suites, and more. Funds raised from the gala will support CB2TB’s programs which provide veterans with the services needed to transition from service in the military into the civilian sector.
“Our goal for the Gala was to raise vital funds and highlight the importance of Combat Boots 2 The Boardroom’s mission, which is to help veterans transition out of the combat field and into the boardroom through local partnerships. This goal was achieved through the help of our sponsors and wonderful community,” said CB2TB co-founder Lynnetta Smith. “We want to personally thank everyone who sponsored, donated, and participated in our Gala & Auction. We appreciate the support and love that we have received here in Richmond Hill.”
Combat Boots 2 The Boardroom is a family-owned and operated 501©3 nonprofit that uses personal experience and community relationships to assist military veterans and their families in transitioning from life inside the military to life outside. The organization helps each client transition into the workforce by providing professional development training, full-service image makeovers, and life coaching while underscoring the intrinsic dignity of each individual advancing into the workplace.
To learn more about CB2TB, visit combatboots2theboardroom.com, call 404.465.1735, or email Combatboots2theBoardroom@gmail.com.
