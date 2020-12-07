Peacock Subaru Delivers Blankets to Inner City Night Shelter, Savannah Georgia.jpg

Peacock Subaru Team Member Bill Harper, Inner City Night Shelter Director Yvonne Pryor, Peacock Automotive Marketing Manager Jill Jauch, participants in the Traditional Housing and Re-Entry Partnership Housing programs, and Peacock Automotive Marketing Coordinator Mackenzie Porch.

December 7, 2020 - Peacock Subaru donated 80 blankets to the Inner City Night Shelter as part of the Subaru Loves to Help campaign, a nationwide program providing 50,000 blankets to nearly 600 homeless shelters across the country.

“We at Peacock Automotive are thrilled to be part of this generous campaign, and we appreciate Subaru always finding a new way for us to connect to the community,” said President & CEO of Peacock Automotive Warner Peacock. One of the fourteen brands sold at Peacock Automotive group dealerships in S.C., Ga. and Fla., Peacock Subaru gives back to the community through its Subaru Loves to Help/Care program.

The beneficiary of the donation, Inner City Night Shelter, opened in Savannah in 1983 as an emergency shelter for chronically homeless men and women. It provides counseling, shelter and other supportive services. The high-quality blankets they received are soft fleece on one side and waterproof material on the other.

