December 7, 2022 - Senior Citizens, Inc. will present a lecture on the "Orphan Trains" on Friday, Dec. 16 at 10:30 a.m.
The largest children’s migration in U.S. history moved some 250,000 children from crowded eastern cities to foster homes in the rural Midwest. The “Orphan Trains” made transit between 1854 and 1929, and the archives provide both heart-breaking and heartwarming accounts of children and their lives. Karen Neubauer, librarian and frequent Learning Center lecturer, will share unforgettable stories.
