December 8, 2022 - Savannah VOICE Festival (SVF) has partnered with another local nonprofit Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) to host a holiday season installment of “Songs and Stories in the Squares,” which will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 beginning at Telfair Square located at 121 Barnard St. During this free event Kimberly Newbold, HSF Education & Research Associate and James Finsie, HSF Membership & Fundraising Associate will give a brief presentation about the history of Telfair and Ellis Squares before ending in Savannah City Market with a special collaboration between SVF artists and the Esther F. Garrison School Choir. Hot chocolate will be served by Wright Square Café at Telfair Square.
“We are delighted to partner with the Savannah VOICE Festival again for this joyful community event. It will be a wonderful evening listening to holiday-themed music in our beautiful squares, all the while learning more about Savannah’s rich history.” said HSF CEO & President, Sue Adler.
