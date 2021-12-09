December 9, 2021 - Buy Local Savannah presented its 2021 Membership Awards during its annual Holly Jolly Holiday Party at Ghost Coast Distillery. Buy Local recognized three outstanding members for their accomplishments and growth throughout the year.

This year’s award recipients were Brian Judson of Best Business Brokers, who was honored with Advocate of the Year; SAVtakeOut, which was awarded Business of the Year; and Connect Savannah, which received the Media Friend award.

“As one of my final responsibilities as this year’s Buy Local president, it was very special for me to present these members with their well-deserved awards,” said Courtney Rawlins, 2021 President, Buy Local Savannah. “I appreciate their dedicated support of other local businesses and of our organization.”

Buy Local's mission is to support independent, locally owned and operated businesses in the greater Chatham County area, to maintain our unique community character, provide continuing opportunities for entrepreneurs, build our community economic strength and prevent the displacement of community-based businesses by national and global entities.
 
Buy Local hosts a luncheon on the fourth Thursday of every month from January through October. To learn more about Buy Local and membership, visit buylocalsavannah.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.