December 9, 2021 - Buy Local Savannah presented its 2021 Membership Awards during its annual Holly Jolly Holiday Party at Ghost Coast Distillery. Buy Local recognized three outstanding members for their accomplishments and growth throughout the year.
“As one of my final responsibilities as this year’s Buy Local president, it was very special for me to present these members with their well-deserved awards,” said Courtney Rawlins, 2021 President, Buy Local Savannah. “I appreciate their dedicated support of other local businesses and of our organization.”
Buy Local's mission is to support independent, locally owned and operated businesses in the greater Chatham County area, to maintain our unique community character, provide continuing opportunities for entrepreneurs, build our community economic strength and prevent the displacement of community-based businesses by national and global entities.
