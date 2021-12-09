December 9, 2021 - After four years of accelerated growth and global impact, IVolunteer International inducted a new group of community leaders to the organization’s Board of Directors on Nov. 20, 2021.
Since 2017, IVolunteer International has created technologies that make volunteering fun, easy, and equitable in line with the organization’s vision of “creating 7 billion volunteers in the world.” The new board will support the organization to expand its impact regionally while also maintaining and creating global and international partnerships to promote volunteerism, volunteer impact, and tech-for-good solutions. As a Savannah-based nonprofit with global impact, IVolunteer International is committed to creating a culture of global contribution through volunteerism.
“We are so excited to welcome the new board members to the organization. They bring years of expertise from various industries - in community mobility, volunteering, design thinking, public service, marketing, consulting, youth empowerment, and many more. They are also leaders in our direct community, so I’m looking forward to growing our impact with their leadership” said Nipuna Ambanpola, Executive Director of IVolunteer International.
The IVolunteer International Board of Directors includes:
Bob Lee (chair), CEO of Beacon Allied Resources and Executive Director of Heroes on Horseback
Donald Fountain (Secretary), Chief Operating Officer of Rotary Corporation;
Amanda Hollowell, National Organizing Director at When We All Vote;
Tajae Francis, Alumni Relations Coordinator at Georgia Southern University;
Nita Penn, Director at Access Capital for Entrepreneurs, Women’s Business Center Savannah;
Andrew Lohn, Partner at Meyer & Sayers LLP;
Antwone Smoak, Programs and Community Development Coordinator at World Trade Center Savannah;
Tina Fischlin, CEO Hollcroft & Associates.
For more information about the Board of Directors and their profiles visit www.ivint.org/directors.
