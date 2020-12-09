December 9, 2020 - Step Up Savannah recognized 24 graduates from its Neighborhood Leadership Academy (NLA) in a virtual event on Monday, Dec. 7.
The intensive leadership program is designed to train and inform community leaders who will serve as advocates in their communities and can be resources for area organizations working to improve local residents' social and economic condition. This graduation is the 12th in organizational history and makes 224 emerging community leaders having completed the program.
"NLA has exposed a different side of Savannah to me. I appreciate how this course took the time to let us get to know about the area that we live in and meet a diverse group of people who are interested in helping Savannah become better,” said NLA graduate Erin Jones.
The Neighborhood Leadership Academy began on Sept. 14 and concluded on Nov. 30. During the class, each participant is responsible for identifying community or neighborhood issues of concern. At the end of the 12-week course, participants must present the issues to the entire class as a group project. The issues raised in the course ranged from opportunity youth, health systems including mental health and access to healthcare, affordable housing and homelessness in Savannah.
The graduation featured guest speaker Mayor Van Johnson. Other presenters included the graduating students, Step Up Savannah’s Executive Director Alicia Johnson, and NLA facilitator Gwen Jordan.
The Neighborhood Leadership Academy is made possible by the Charles A. Frueauff Foundation.
