February 21, 2023 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group has announced the addition of veteran Realtor® and Broker Dennis Robinson. With nearly four decades of real estate experience, Dennis has been at the forefront of growth, development and sales across our region.
For ten years, Dennis served as Broker-In-Charge for Fripp Island Real Estate, leading their sales team to record numbers for the island from 2005-2007. Prior to that, he was the General Manager for Renaissance Communities in Beaufort, where he oversaw sales, marketing, and development of high end waterfront communities. He was a part of the development team at Fripp Island. The list of his accomplishments and accolades is endless.
