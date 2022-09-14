grimdeidrepic09122022.jpg

September 14, 2022 - The Board of Directors of the Forsyth Farmers’ Market (FFM) has announced the appointment of Dr. Deidre Grim, PhD, MPA, MPP, MURP, as its new Executive Director.

“FFM’s Board and staff are excited to welcome Dr. Grim. Her leadership skills, experience with the organization’s partners and commitment to food justice and health equity make her an exceptional individual for the role of Executive Director. We are confident that under her leadership, the organization’s ability to achieve its mission and vision will continue to flourish,” said Louise Tremblay, Chair of the FFM Board of Directors. 

