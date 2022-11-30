November 30, 2022 - Greenbriar Children’s Center, a non-profit in Savannah celebrating over 73 years of providing services to children and families, has announced that Dr. Eric Mason has joined Greenbriar as their Director of Family and Community Services.

Dr. Mason holds a Doctorate from St. Thomas Christian College, a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Grand Canyon University, and a B.S. from Armstrong State University, now known as Georgia Southern University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.