November 30, 2022 - Greenbriar Children’s Center, a non-profit in Savannah celebrating over 73 years of providing services to children and families, has announced that Dr. Eric Mason has joined Greenbriar as their Director of Family and Community Services.
Dr. Mason holds a Doctorate from St. Thomas Christian College, a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Grand Canyon University, and a B.S. from Armstrong State University, now known as Georgia Southern University.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Mason on Team Greenbriar. His years of experience and passion for serving the under-resourced in our community will help to further our collaborations with others in Chatham County who are working hard to improve the quality of life for families and children”, said Gena P. Taylor, Executive Director of Greenbriar.
Dr. Mason has been a Pastor of Jesus First CCFC in Savannah GA since September of 2003. He has worked with the Office of the Governor/Georgia Prison Re-Entry Program as an In-Reach Specialist, with Gateway Behavioral Health as a Social Services Specialist and Mentor, and at various positions in the Savannah Chatham County Public School System, including over a decade as a teacher.
“As a native of Savannah, my passion has always been for advocating, empowering and being a voice for the lost and unfortunate. Being on the team at Greenbriar Children’s Center will afford me with a greater opportunity to impact families and our community on so many levels”, stated Dr. Mason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.