March 8, 2023 - Deep Center has announced that Dr. Holly Whitfield was named executive director after a 16-month search. 

Dr. Holly Whitfield is a scholar-activist, educator, and non-profit leader. Originally, from Indiana, Dr. Whitfield’s career brought her to Florida, St. Croix, Charlotte, and Charleston. She started her career as an elementary school teacher and her passions led her to non-profit leadership positions in organizations that support health, wellness, and empowerment for youth, seniors, BIPOC communities, and the LGBTQIA+ community. As a long-time member and board member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) in Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina, she brings organizational and fundraising expertise to Deep Center. Dr. Whitfield also served as a board member of the ACLU in North Carolina, and Shepherd Centers of America.

