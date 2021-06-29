June 29, 2021 - Savannah Speech and Hearing Center, a nonprofit organization serving the speech pathology and audiology needs of the Coastal Empire since 1954, recently announced that Dr. Sheana Richardson has been named the new Executive Director.
A native of Savannah, Richardson joined Savannah Speech and Hearing Center as an audiologist in 2000 and, since 2003, has served as the Audiology Program Director. She assumes her new role as Executive Director following the retirement of the current Executive Director, Dr. Beth McIntosh, who has served in the role since 1999 and been with the center her entire career.
Richardson completed her undergraduate degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders from Brigham Young University, her Master's Degree in Audiology from the University of Georgia, and her Doctorate in Audiology from the University of Florida.
She has experience in the evaluation, diagnosis, and rehabilitation of pediatric and adult hearing and hearing disorders, including evaluation and fitting of hearing aids and cochlear implants. She is a member of the American Academy of Audiology and the American Speech-Language and Hearing Association. As part of the Cochlear Provider Network, she provides cochlear implant services to people in our area.
Richardson is licensed to practice Audiology and dispense hearing aids by the Georgia State Board of Examiners. Currently a resident of Effingham County, she is married with five daughters and four grandchildren.
Visit www.speechandhearingsav.org for more information.
