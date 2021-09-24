September 24, 2021 - Asbury Memorial Church has appointed Ellie Covington as the new Director of Children and Family Ministries. In this new role, she will minister to both Asbury Memorial and Wesley Oak Church which merged earlier this year.
Covington graduated from Savannah State University in 2001 with a Bachelor of Science in Marine Science and worked for the University of Georgia Shellfish Laboratory as a research technician. She has worked for the United States Army Corps of Engineers as an environmental planner since 2007 and has volunteered with a number of nonprofit organizations including all things Farmers Market, Loop it Up Savannah, River Keepers, Surf Rider, and eBird.
“I love kids! I am looking forward to becoming part of the ministry team. This is an exciting time to re-connect and meet new families at Asbury Memorial and Wesley Oak,” said Covington. “Sharing God’s love, creation care, and hearing what kids think about things always inspires and teaches me!”
The Director of Children and Family Ministries works to develop and nurture children in the Christian faith and build a strong sense of community among families, increasing the Church outreach and faith formation with families and children. This role focuses on implementing programs and empowering individuals to use and grow their gifts by volunteering time and resources to support children’s ministry.
“We are excited to welcome Ellie to our team. She is so much fun… but also runs very deep,” said Asbury Memorial Rev. Billy Hester. “Ellie has already done a lot of great work with the children of the church through the years. They love her! I’m so looking forward to her even greater impact on their lives now that she is on our staff!”
Asbury Memorial is a Christ-centered, forward-thinking, all-inclusive congregation that celebrates the joy of God creatively and is committed to remaining a welcoming and affirming congregation for all. For more information about Asbury staff and their worship services, please visit their website at www.asburymemorial.org
