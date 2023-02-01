February 1, 2023 - Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for area seniors, has received an additional grant of $2,200 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed local neighbors in their time of need. SCI will use the gift to help fund its Meals on Wheels program.
“The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is an incredible partner. Last year they gave us a grant of $28,450 and now they have given us this additional generous gift,” said Patti Lyons, president of SCI. “It will allow us to provide additional meals, wellness checks and friendly smiles to older adults.”
