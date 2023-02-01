HUGS_The Market at 3 West Ridge_2023.jpg

February 1, 2023 - St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will host its annual fundraiser, The Market at 3 West Ridge, from Tuesday, Feb. 7 through Thursday, Feb. 9 at 3 West Ridge Road on Skidaway Island.

This year’s event will benefit Heads-Up Guidance Services (HUGS) and People of Action Caring for Kids (P.A.C.K.), two local non-profit organizations dedicated to improving the health and welfare of Savannah’s children at risk. Proceeds from the $5 entrance fee (good for all three days), individual and corporate sponsorships, plant sales, and 15% of vendor sales will be divided between HUGS and P.A.C.K.

