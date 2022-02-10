February 10, 2022 - Savannah CASA, a Brightside Child & Family Advocacy program, has announced that the 14th Annual Dancing with Savannah Stars will be held Friday, May 13, 2022, at 7 p.m. at Victory North. The goal is to raise $150,000 to sustain programming needs and resources for children who have experienced abuse and neglect.
The 2022 participating dancers include Gillian Karatassos, Rick Ellison, Jonathan Jefferson, Angela Lightsey, Kareem McMichael, Kierstin Graham, Pria Padgett, Marianne Poppell, Nicole Rawls, Sabriya Scott, Cissy Smith, Moncello Stewart, and Marvette Wilkerson.
The efforts of each 2022 Savannah Star will ensure that every child in foster care has an advocate amplifying their voice. Currently, CASA volunteers represent approximately 300 children who have experienced abuse or neglect. CASA volunteers increase access to services, promote safety, and advocate for permanency for children in foster care. Research has shown that children who have a CASA volunteer fare much better in the child welfare system and in adulthood than those who do not.
“Dancing with Savannah Stars is a wonderful opportunity to come together as a community and bring awareness to the needs of our children in foster care in an entertaining way. Our team works hard to ensure that children with highly traumatic experiences have the support that they need, and this fundraiser is a vital part in fulfilling our mission,” says Kate Blair, Executive Director of Brightside Advocacy.
All of the funds raised from the campaign will be used to support volunteer recruitment, training, and retention to ensure that Chatham County becomes a community where every child who has experienced abuse or neglect is given the opportunity to thrive in a safe and loving home.
Visit www.savannahcasa.org/dwss for more information.
