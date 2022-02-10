February 10, 2022 - Members of Telfair Museums recently donated over 1,500 pounds of canned goods to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia during the museum’s year-end membership food drive.
For each museum membership renewal from November through December 2021, a portion of the proceeds were used to purchase food items for the food bank.
“We are proud to support the remarkable work of Second Harvest’s staff and volunteers,” said Calli Laundré, Telfair’s director of membership and individual giving, who organized the food drive.
The food drive surpassed previous donation totals with 373 members raising funds to purchase over 1,500 pounds of food in 2021. In 2020, Telfair and its members donated more than 1,000 pounds of food.
“Thank you to each of our members for participating in this collaborative effort to provide hunger relief to hundreds here in our community and championing Telfair’s mission, Art for All,” Laundré said. “Your generosity enables both organizations to help this community we love thrive!”
Telfair partners with various nonprofits in the Savannah area to reach more than 20,000 community members annually through outreach activities and educational programming.
For more information visit telfair.org.
