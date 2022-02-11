February 10, 2022 - Senior Citizens, Inc. (SCI), a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for area seniors, recently received a grant to expand its Meals on Wheels and adult day care services for Chatham County residents and its Neighborhood Center services for residents of Hinesville, Port Wentworth, and Thunderbolt.
“Thanks to this generous grant, Senior Citizens, Inc. will be able to increase the number of people we serve, whether they need nutrition and wellness checks through Meals on Wheels, daytime care through our Ruth Byck Adult Day Health Care Center, or socialization through one of our three Neighborhood Centers,” said Patti Lyons, president of SCI. “All of these programs help ensure that older adults in our community have the highest quality of life possible.”
As a member of the Meals on Wheels Association of America, Senior Citizens, Inc. delivers freshly-made, locally-prepared, and home-delivered meals. Those qualifying for these grant-funded meals must be 65 or older, homebound, and demonstrate financial need.
Neighborhood Centers, located in Hinesville, Port Wentworth, and Thunderbolt, offer engaging activities and daily nutritious lunches for independent seniors. SCI also operates the Ruth Byck Adult Day Health Center, which provides a safe and engaging environment for those with cognitive, developmental, or physical impairments, specializing in serving those with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias or those recovering from a short-term impairment that requires constant oversight. Clients eligible for the grant will also demonstrate financial need and be appropriate for a group setting.
To learn more about the grant and whether or not you or a loved one qualify, please call 912-236-0363.
