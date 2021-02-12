February 12, 2021 - The American Legion Post 135 is hosting their 2nd Annual Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball to raise funds for the Warrior Lift. The Masquerade Ball will take place on Saturday, Feb. 13 from 6-10 p.m. at the American Legion Post 135, located at 1108 Bull Street.
“Last year the American Legion Post 135 on Bull Street created an event that would be socially distanced, open to the public and bring the community together. This event helps pay for the recently constructed elevator in our historic post home and provides access to our less mobile members and visitors,” shares event coordinator Jennifer Fortenberry. “With King and Queen Carnivale crowns, raffle items, Deejay Savannah Steve and Betty Bomber Gumbo — we hope a festive event will boost morale while supporting our legion.”
Post 135 Past Commander Bob Letcher states, “For many years our wounded warriors and senior members were not able to access the building, we didn’t have a ramp or an elevator. After 12 years of dreaming of a solution and fundraising for years prior, we started construction three years ago and have a quarter of the loan paid. This event helps pay the note back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.