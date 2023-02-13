February 13, 2023 - On Thursday, March 23 from 6-9 p.m., Pin Point Heritage Museum will host its annual “Art & Oysters,” a coastal-themed fundraising event featuring a silent auction of original artwork presented by local artists. Guests are invited to meet and greet with the participating artists and enjoy an evening on the Moon River marsh. Proceeds from the auction will support educational programs and operations at Pin Point Heritage Museum.
"We are thrilled to bring this event back after a three-year hiatus,” said Nora Fleming Lee, CEO of Coastal Heritage Society. “Art and Oysters is a wonderful event to celebrate community artists, share the stories, culture, language, and lifeways of the Gullah-Geechee community, and support Pin Point Heritage Museum!"
