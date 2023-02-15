February 15, 2023 - Do you know a business that deserves recognition for hiring workers with different abilities? If so, here is your chance to recognize them.

The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society (LDSS) is seeking nominations for its 14th annual Night of Champions on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 6-11 p.m. at The Savannah Convention Trade Center on Hutchinson Island. The multifaceted event includes recognition of some of the area’s outstanding employers of differently abled people, and the public is invited to nominate businesses for this recognition.

