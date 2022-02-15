February 15, 2022 - OKF., Operation Kid Forward (OKF) is a 5013c dedicated to helping underprivileged youth in our community by providing transformative travel and tangible items in hopes to improve daily living and/or expanded social experiences.
From now through March 2, OKF will be collecting gently used formal dresses, shoes and accessories for their annual Dress Drive. Items can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Nine Line Apparel, 450 Fort Argyle Rd. Savannah, GA 31419
- September’s Closet, 7360 Skidaway Rd. Savannah, GA 31406
- The UPS Store, 463 Pooler Parkway, Pooler, GA 31322
Visit operationkidforward.org for more information.
