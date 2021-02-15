February 15, 2021 - Step One Automotive Group will be hosting a grab-and-go meal event along with medical screenings from ExperCare for military, medical workers, first responders and teachers on Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Fiat’s North location at 1100 Chatham Parkway.
“ExperCare is excited to give back to the community by partnering with Step One Auto Group.We jumped at the chance to to support our veterans and first responders with our medical staff supplying blood pressure, vital signs and finger stick blood glucose,” shares ExperCare VP of Operations Spencer Gambrell.
