February 15, 2021 - Step One Automotive Group will be hosting a grab-and-go meal event along with medical screenings from ExperCare for military, medical workers, first responders and teachers on Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Fiat’s North location at 1100 Chatham Parkway.

“February is Heart Month and we are proud to partner with ExperCare to raise awareness of heart disease and stroke - the number one killer of Americans” said Step One Automotive Group Marketing Manager Maja Ciric.”With healthy food and on site health screening, we want to help our local heroes stay healthy.”

“ExperCare is excited to give back to the community by partnering with Step One Auto Group.We jumped at the chance to to support our veterans and first responders with our medical staff supplying blood pressure, vital signs and finger stick blood glucose,” shares ExperCare VP of Operations Spencer Gambrell.
 
Serving delicious pre-packaged meals while abiding by social distancing standards, popular and locally owned truck Krazian will be on site Tuesday at the Step One Auto North 1100 Chatham Parkway location. You can sign up for your meal by clicking https://conta.cc/3jDQf92.

