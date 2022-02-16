February 16, 2022 - More than 300 people in Savannah are supporting the Arthritis Foundation’s mission to cure arthritis and help people with arthritis live a full life by participating in the first Savannah Walk to Cure Arthritis on Saturday, April 23 at Daffin Park.
Walk to Cure Arthritis, the Arthritis Foundation’s annual, flagship fundraising event, is the largest arthritis gathering in the world. It is where communities join together nationwide to see the power of LIVING YES, celebrate Arthritis Warriors and connect with others in the community – while raising funds for research, resources and a cure. The Arthritis Foundation is dedicated to helping people with arthritis be a Champion of Yes by giving them the tools and resources they need to live a full life. This year, the Hostess City community will come together to help support the 1 in 4 Americans living with arthritis – including 1.8 million Georgians.
“We can all make a difference in the lives of people with arthritis – the No. 1 cause of disability,” said Joyce Bustinduy, Savannah Walk Chair. “For 70 years, the Arthritis Foundation has committed to conquering this disease through life-changing educational programs and events like the walk.”
Get more information and learn more about registering for the Savannah Walk by visiting www.walktocurearthritis.org/savannah or contacting Joyce at 510-299-9987.
