February 16, 2022 - Union Mission has announced their 2022 Executive Committee and new Board members who will help lead the organization in the upcoming year.
Union Mission has chosen its 2022 Executive Committee with NSDPR President, Neilie Dunn, serving as Board Chair. Joining her will be:
- Terry Enoch, Chief of Police for Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, as Vice Chair
- Gaye Holt, Executive Vice President of United Community Bank, as Treasurer
- William Hunter, Partner at Oliver Maner, LLP, as Secretary
- Ginna Carroll, Realtor with The Landings Company, as Development Committee Co-Chair
- Kimberly Pannell, President of KWP Consulting, LLC, as Development Committee Co-Chair
- Matt West, President of West Construction, as Property Committee Chair
- Michael Traynor, President & CEO at Union Mission
- Michael McCarthy, Managing Partner of Hancock Askew & Co. LLP, as Past Chair
Four new members were also appointed to the Board, serving terms through 2024. The new members are Stan Allen, Chairman & CEO of SolAmerica Energy; Matt Cail, Manager of Client Strategy at Sterling Seacrest Pritchard; LeAndrea Mikell, Executive Director of Governmental Relations & Community Engagement at Savannah State University; and Brian Prevatt, Chief Financial Officer of Parker’s.
“We are proud to have these respected community leaders serve on the Board of Directors for Union Mission,” said Union Mission Board Chair, Neilie Dunn. “Their individual contributions will make a positive impact in our community for years to come.”
