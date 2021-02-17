February 17, 2021 - The fourth annual Shell Out for a CURE event will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 and will benefit CURE Childhood Cancer. Shell Out for a CURE will be a Take Out event this year instead of in-person due to COVID-19 precautions. Tickets to the event are $75 for a dinner for two and also include a raffle ticket for a fully stocked Yeti cooler.
Shell Out for a CURE honors two Richmond Hill children -- Isabella and Charlie -- both childhood cancer patients currently in treatment. Isabella was diagnosed with a brain tumor and Charlie is battling relapsed leukemia.
Tickets are available at www.shellout2021.givesmart.com. Dinners can be picked up the evening of Feb. 26 from 5-8 p.m. at Bubba’s Bistro, 3881 US Highway 17 in Richmond Hill.
“Shell Out for a CURE is a good opportunity to bring awareness to the community,” said Isabella’s mother Katie. “CURE has always been so good to our family.”
“We really deeply appreciate the encouragement and support our family received from CURE,” said Charlie’s mother Xiaoli. “The CURE team made us feel less alone in our journey and helped give us strength in our fight.”
“We are so excited for this year’s Shell Out for a CURE Take Out event,” said Mandy Garola, Savannah Area Director for CURE Childhood Cancer. “It is a wonderful way to honor Isabella and Charlie, while also raising critical funds for CURE’s Patient and Family Services Program.”
CURE Childhood Cancer is a non-profit that advances pediatric cancer research and provides patient and family support. The Patient and Family Services Programs provide financial assistance, gas cards, lodging, counseling, meals and much more to families facing the devastation of a childhood cancer diagnosis. In the last ten years, CURE has raised more than $50 million to this end. In Savannah, CURE supports families and patients at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital and the most promising pediatric cancer research projects.
