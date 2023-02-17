February 17, 2023 - In celebration of Georgia Arbor Day, Savannah Tree Foundation is hosting two community tree planting events on the Islands as part of their month-long tree planting initiative sponsored by Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. The first is on Georgia Arbor Day, Feb. 17, at Islands Family YMCA and the second is the following day, Feb. 18, at Tybee Island YMCA. Both sites serve as important recreation places for the community, and trees will enhance the health benefits of these areas.
The tree planting events are part of a month-long initiative with Gulfstream, United Way, and YMCA of Coastal Georgia. During the month of February, 150 trees will be added to parks and recreation spaces in six sites throughout Chatham and neighboring counties. The goal is to plant trees strategically to provide shade to playgrounds, athletic fields, and walking paths; while also helping with stormwater mitigation, beautifying the sites, and cleaning the air. Since 2021, Gulfstream and Savannah Tree Foundation have added more than 300 new trees to Chatham County.
