February 18, 2022 - Rotary Club of Metropolitan Savannah recently inducted two new members.
Emily Salzer was reinducted into Metro Savannah Rotary on Jan. 18, having previously been a member of the club. After a successful 20-year career in business management, development, and operations, she decided to follow her lifelong dream of working in real estate and is now an associate with Sotheby's International Realty Network. Originally from Jacksonville, she moved to Nashville where she met her husband and started her career with Whole Foods Market in 2013. She came to Savannah to open the Whole Foods location on Victory Drive.
Later she served as operations director of the Savannah Children's Choir and a branch director for the YMCA of Coastal Georgia, where she managed Pryme Time, the YMCA's after school partnership with the Savannah Chatham County Public School System. She is currently working in real estate. Her husband, Jason, teaches at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong Campus. They have three sons and are active members of First Presbyterian Church. They live on Skidaway Island. Emily studied interior design at Georgia Southern.
Derek Goldfarb was inducted at the club’s Feb. 1 meeting. A nearly 20-year veteran of selling naming rights, sponsorship sales and premium seating for arenas and stadiums across the United States, Goldfarb is regional director of partnerships for Savannah’s new 9,500-seat Enmarket Arena. As a member of the Oak View Group Facilities team that manages and operates the arena, he is responsible for naming rights and developing advertising and promotional relationships. Additionally, he oversees premium seating sales for the facility.
Goldfarb joined Oak View Group Facilities from the South Carolina Stingrays Hockey Team, an ECHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals, where he served as chief revenue officer overseeing advertising sales and business development. A Native New Yorker, Goldfarb resides in Richmond Hill with his wife Sara, and their children, Connor and Noelle, and beagle Lemmie.
”We are proud of the growth of Metro Savannah Rotary. The more our club grows, the more funds we help to raise and the more hands we have to offer service to our local communities and beyond. Both Emily and Derek are great assets to the club and I look forward to all the opportunities of our club members serving as changemakers in our communities,” says president Cecilia Arango.
Metro Savannah Rotary formed in 2012 as the newest Rotary Club in Savannah with a membership comprised of the community's top young professionals, emerging leaders, and out-of-the box thinkers. The Club's focus is on service to the community, as well as introducing and helping to spread good ideas throughout Savannah. For information, visit www.metrosavannahrotary.org or www.facebook.com/MetropolitanSavannahRotary
