February 18, 2021 - The Tybee Island Marine Science Center has announced a phased-in opening of its new location on Meddin Drive. The gift shop will be the first to open from Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., beginning Thursday, Feb. 18.
“As visitors come to shop, they may also enjoy watching staff work on assembling exhibits in both galleries. In addition, they may go out to our new amphitheater to enjoy the overlook of the sand dunes and beyond to the mouth of the Savannah River looking north to Daufuskie and Hilton Head Islands,” Cathy J. Sakas, President of the Tybee Island Marine Science Center’s Board of Trustees noted.
On Thursday, March 25, the new Center’s West Gallery will be open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. And starting Saturday, May 1, The East Gallery will be open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to Sakas, “we will celebrate a grand re-opening of the entire Center later this year.” She explained that it was two years ago this month that construction began on the new Tybee Island Marine Science Center, “thanks to Tybee residents’ gracious support, and our county’s voters who approved the 2003 SPLOST that provided $250,000 toward this project, we were able to start construction. We currently have a capital campaign underway to help raise funds for the remaining exhibits, and we encourage people to go to our website."
Prior to the new location on Meddin Drive, the Center had been operating out of the City of Tybee’s former police station on the island’s south end. “The City of Tybee was very generous to loan us the use of the building in 1988, and we appreciate their support over the years,” Sakas said. “This move has been a long time coming, but well worth the wait!”
For more information, visit tybeemarinescience.org.
