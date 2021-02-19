February 19, 2021 - Georgia Arbor Day is a day for communities and individuals to take action to protect and plant our urban forest. Celebrated annually on the third Friday of February, Savannah Tree Foundation has traditionally planted a tree in each of the nine local municipalities in Chatham County to mark the occasion. This year, Savannah Tree Foundation, in partnership with Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. and United Way of the Coastal Empire, is going big and celebrating Georgia Arbor Day all month long.
Between now and mid-March, Savannah Tree Foundation will plant over 100 trees across Chatham County in an effort to “Plant It Forward.” In a year of social distance and isolation, the outdoors have been a welcome respite from our indoor lives. It’s time to say thank you to the trees that shelter our public spaces by planting trees for future generations to enjoy.
Trees provide essential benefits for our communities. From stormwater management to beautification, the trees planted will bring a variety of benefits to each site. Overall, the trees will provide shade to those enjoying the parks, clean and cool the air to ensure a healthy outdoor environment, and bring together the community for fun outdoor events after a difficult year of social distancing.
In partnership with Gulfstream Aerospace and the United Way, Savannah Tree Foundation will host a series of planting events across Chatham County in the coming weeks. Confirmed events include:
Saturday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. Vernonburg (Vernonburg Road)
Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 9 a.m. Garden City (Garden City Hall)
Friday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. Bloomingdale (Taylor Park)
Saturday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. Tybee Island (Dog Park II)
Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. Port Wentworth (Port Wentwork Gym)
Friday, Feb. 26 at 9 a.m. Pooler (Pooler Memorial Park)
Saturday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. Thunderbolt (W.E. Honey Park)
In addition to these public plantings, Georgia Power has donated Live Oak seedlings to be distributed to volunteers at each event.
Each event has a volunteer limit due to COVID restrictions, so be sure to sign up in advance. For more event details and to sign up to volunteer, visit savannahtree.org/plant-it-forward.
Savannah Tree Foundation welcomes partners to help care for trees whether for Arbor Day or any other day of the year. Additional planting events for early March will be announced later this month. To learn about these events and year-round volunteer opportunities, visit savannahtree.org.
