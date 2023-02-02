February 2, 2023 - Family Promise of the Coastal Empire recently announced the launch of its new community initiative “Workshop Wednesdays,” consisting of free and open-to-the-public informative workshops held throughout the year. The first event will feature Dr. Bonzo Reddick, District Health Director and former physician at J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center, from 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at The Oasis of Hope Community Center located at 728 E 55th Street.

Workshop topics will revolve quarterly, with the first quarter focusing on healthcare and quality through the "Dinner with a Doctor” series. The series will feature local physicians discussing health maintenance and healthy living promotion. Future themes will include education access and quality, personal development, and economic stability. Family Promise's hope is to connect communities around the Coastal Empire by equipping and encouraging the families within them.

