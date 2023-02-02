February 2, 2023 - Family Promise of the Coastal Empire recently announced the launch of its new community initiative “Workshop Wednesdays,” consisting of free and open-to-the-public informative workshops held throughout the year. The first event will feature Dr. Bonzo Reddick, District Health Director and former physician at J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center, from 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at The Oasis of Hope Community Center located at 728 E 55th Street.
Workshop topics will revolve quarterly, with the first quarter focusing on healthcare and quality through the "Dinner with a Doctor” series. The series will feature local physicians discussing health maintenance and healthy living promotion. Future themes will include education access and quality, personal development, and economic stability. Family Promise's hope is to connect communities around the Coastal Empire by equipping and encouraging the families within them.
“The team at Family Promise understands the importance of access, advocacy, and awareness. We hope to support and serve our Coastal Empire communities by providing the knowledge and resources we have,” said Executive Director Katrina Bostick. “We encourage everyone to participate in these workshops, and to join in where they can!”
Workshops will begin in Chatham County but will eventually expand to the surrounding communities as well. Volunteers will be needed for workshops, including childcare, meal sponsors, and presenters. Those interested are encouraged to visit Family Promise's website for more information regarding event details and volunteer opportunities.
Family Promise of the Coastal Empire serves Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty Counties. The organization’s mission is to offer help, hope, and hospitality to homeless families with children in our communities. For more information about the organization, visit www.familypromisece.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.